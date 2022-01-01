Smyrna gets 4.2 inches as snow falls overnight

As predicted by the National Weather Service, more snow did indeed fall overnight, with Smyrna receiving the most statewide with 4.2 inches as of 8:20 a.m. Friday.

WILMINGTON — Hunt Companies, Inc., one of the largest providers of privatized military housing to the U.S. armed forces, agreed to a $500,000 settlement with the U.S. government to resolve …

DOVER — COVID-19 vaccine providers can begin administering Pfizer-BioNTech booster doses to individuals ages 12-15 who completed their initial Pfizer series at least five months ago, per Thursday guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health.
WILMINGTON — State Sen. Darius Brown was found not guilty on two misdemeanor charges — offensive touching and disorderly conduct — on Thursday. 
With more snow on the ground Friday morning — Delaware's second storm of the week — closures and delays have been announced. This list will be updated.
SEAFORD - Two siblings died when a vehicle driven by their mother was involved in a head-on crash early Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

DOVER — Kent County posted more than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since Jan. 18, 2021, and the state posted a record number of virus hospitalizations for the sixth …
WILMINGTON — Delaware is working with federal partners to increase access to COVID-19 testing in the upcoming weeks. A.J. Schall, director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, said …
Delaware Division of Small Business accepting Site Readiness Fund applications

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Small Business is accepting applications for the Site Readiness Fund from qualified businesses or local governments.

While new cases of COVID-19 surged during the holiday season, so did consumer spending. Retailers, both online and in brick-and-mortar shops, saw a boost in shopping from Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve.
SELBYVILLE — The National Labor Relations Board has officially certified the election results in which Mountaire Farms employees — who were members of the United Food and Commercial …
MILLSBORO — The town of Millsboro’s appetite for additional grocery options may expand with a popular chain that already has several stores in Delaware. Town council’s Jan. 3 …
Smyrna boys get back on court with win over Riders

Smyrna High shook off an early six-point deficit with a dominant second quarter to post a 61-51 victory over Caesar Rodney in Henlopen …
Junior Myaja Bynum has been one of the leaders for the Senators, who won three of their first four games.

Young Dover Senators are trying to win while they learn

DOVER — Dover High’s girls’ basketball players are serious about winning. But the Senators aren’t so …
Elisha Gregory (25) is one of three veteran seniors that Smyrna is counting on a year after going to the DIAA state finals.

Gregory learning to be a leader for Smyrna

SMYRNA — Elisha Gregory has no interest in being that guy who takes too many shots. But he also realizes, as a senior, …

Delaware men's game with Towson postponed

NEWARK — For the second time in three days, the Delaware men’s basketball team has had a game postponed. This time, though, the …
Coach Tameka Williams and her Caesar Rodney girls' basketball team were able to play two games last week.

Delaware sports world seeing slow post-holiday restart

In a COVID world, having games canceled by a snowstorm seems almost old-fashioned. Certainly, dealing with the issues caused by …
Delaware blizzard of 1888 topic of program

Hikers braved rainy weather to take part in First Day Hikes, a national movement sponsored by America's State Parks where all 50 states offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the …
With a gentle rain coming down, Dewey Beach brought in 2022 with a two-ball drop on New Orleans Street with over 300 New Year's revelers braving the elements to celebrate the New Year. The Dewey …
WILMINGTON — The Jewish Federation of Delaware this month launched a new monthly magazine, Jewish Living Delaware, with the theme of health and wellness.
Frederica Fire Company and Bowers Beach Fire Company responded to a fire at 548 Otter Way in Frederica Thursday afternoon. The call came in at 12:49 p.m. to Frederica Fire Co.
FELTON — A 55-year-old Harrington woman was killed in a crash while walking on U.S. 13 late Wednesday, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Heather Pepper said.

DOVER — It appears as if snowfall is contagious, as the National Weather Service is expecting more wintry weather to cover Delaware with additional inches of the white stuff overnight. The …
WILMINGTON — Gov. John Carney on Thursday announced that he will nominate Claire DeMatteis to serve as secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. In the new role, Ms. DeMatteis …
DOVER — A shortage of blood in Delaware has extended into January 2022, which is National Blood Donor Month, as the Blood Bank of Delmarva makes the call for more donors. The region’s …

MILFORD — A portion of Del. 36 (Cedar Beach Road), between Marina Lane and Beach Plum Drive, will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday until 11 p.m. Jan. 21 for the replacement of a failing crossroad pipe, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
SEAFORD — A motor vehicle crash has prompted closures on Atlanta Road, police said. Delaware State Police are currently investigating the crash. As a result, Atlanta orad, in the area of …

