As predicted by the National Weather Service, more snow did indeed fall overnight, with Smyrna receiving the most statewide with 4.2 inches as of 8:20 a.m. Friday.
WILMINGTON — Delaware will reenter a State of Emergency beginning Monday, Gov. John Carney announced at a COVID-19 press briefing on …
SEATTLE (AP) — Brian “Red” Hamilton was in the middle of moving equipment on the Vancouver Canucks' bench in between periods on Oct. 23 in …
'You name it. I've sold it' SMYRNA — If in 2022 you are looking to start a new restaurant, a business, a new hobby, find a new vehicle, or …
WILMINGTON — Hunt Companies, Inc., one of the largest providers of privatized military housing to the U.S. armed forces, agreed to a $500,000 settlement with the U.S. government to resolve …
The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored a simple truth: We can’t keep our economy going when we force workers to choose between their job and …
Too many Delawareans like me are suffering from pharmaceutical company greed. I am a retired nurse and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis …
“A regulatory tsunami weeded out the oldest, least efficient coal-fired power plants and coal mines, and many of the remaining power …
DOVER — The Delaware Division of Small Business is accepting applications for the Site Readiness Fund from qualified businesses or local governments.