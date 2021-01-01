More Sports
Yesterday at 7:24 PM
Dave Tally of Dover took this photo at Silver Lake Park in Dover Jan. 14.
Friday, February 5
Carrie Samis of Princess Anne captured this shot of the recent full moon over St. Andrews Episcopal Church in the Somerset County governmental seat.
Thursday, February 4
Carrie Samis captured this perfect wave during a brisk winter sunset over Tangier Sound and the Chesapeake Bay.
Monday, February 1
After Sunday's snowfall turned to rain late in the evening, Salisbury's Downtown turned into a slushy and frozen mess, making for difficult driving and walking conditions.
Sinchi, the Salisbury Zoo's Andean bear cub that turned 1 just last month, experiences his first-ever snowfall. Sinchi was born Jan. 11, 2020, to mother Chaska and first-time father Pinocchio from …
