Delaware State News readers: Welcome to your new homepage!
Moratoriums keep evictions at bay in Delmarva, but the threat lingers
Shelters keep local homeless out of the cold despite pandemic
Top Stories
GEORGETOWN — Owners of property in town who do not reside within town limits should have a say in municipal elections, several council members are proposing.
Keeping renters in their residences has been a priority for nearly a year in Maryland.   Tenants have been protected as a result of the pandemic. An emergency order issued last March by …
It was a moratorium that may have saved countless lives in Delaware. That’s according to Daniel Atkins, executive director of the Community Legal Aid Society, which assists tenants in …

More News

Coronavirus
DOVER — The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware has dropped to its lowest mark since Nov. 26.The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 200 COVID-19 …
DOVER — The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware has dropped to its lowest mark since Nov. 26.The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 200 COVID-19 …

More Coronavirus

E-Edition

View this issue of The Delaware State News or browse other issues.

Kent
So far, Delaware has spent 69% of the $927 million in funding allotted to it by the $2 trillion March 2020 federal CARES Act, according to state Auditor Kathy McGuiness.“Delawareans deserve to …

More Kent County

Sussex
DOVER — Even though Andre Boggerty just filed his nominating petition to run for the at-large seat on Dover City Council on Friday, working to help shape the future of the city has been on his …

More Sussex County

Dorchester
CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester Banner is currently holding its inaugural Stars of the Banner contest.Stars of the Banner is a contest that allows readers to nominate and vote on their favorite …

More Dorchester County

New Castle
DOVER — The Joint Finance Committee will not meet today because of Washington’s Birthday (generally known as Presidents’ Day). The budget-writing panel will resume hearings Tuesday, with …

More New Castle County

Wicomico
Four teenagers sit in a smallish room with black walls, leaning forward to stare at the only bright light in the room – a computer screen. In front of them is a blog post written by the late …

More Wicomico County

Somerset
PRINCESS ANNE — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that injured a three-year-old boy in Somerset County early morning Feb. 15. The child, who was not identified, was …

More Somerset County

Sports
United States' Serena Williams reacts after winning a point against Romania's Simona Halep during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

What a debut: Karatsev in Australian Open SF in 1st Slam

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aslan Karatsev never had managed to make it into the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament. Now he just …
People walk by signage to promote the Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23 but recent polls show about 80% of the Japanese public want the Olympics canceled or postponed. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Tokyo Olympics to pick Mori replacement; is a woman likely?

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshiro Mori's replacement as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is expected to be named very …
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott (1) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Clarkson (40), streaking Jazz win showdown vs Simmons, 76ers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 40 points to send the streaking Utah Jazz past the Philadelphia 76ers …

Philadelphia hosts Houston after Simmons' 42-point outing

Houston Rockets (11-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (18-10, first in the Eastern …

Utah visits Los Angeles after Clarkson's 40-point game

Utah Jazz (23-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-8, third in the Western Conference) Los Angeles; …

More Sports

Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — It's hardly the grand entrance Joe Biden might have dreamed of. The president-elect is arriving in the nation's capital Tuesday, ready to assume power as the nation reels …
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to boost supplies of coronavirus vaccine and set up new vaccination sites to meet his goal of 100 million shots in 100 days. It's part …
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to end “a crisis of deep human suffering” by speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help …

More Delaware

Maryland
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — After a wild week in which Bitcoin soared to new heights, Bitcoin crossed the $50,000 mark early Tuesday. Bitcoin rallied throughout the as more companies signaled the …
One of the primary arteries for commuter traffic on the city’s West Side will soon have a different look and feel. Upgrades to the Fitzwater-Parsons Corridor began in late 2019, with the …
ANNAPOLIS — If you thought people stayed home last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, think again. Maryland State Parks for the second year in a row had record attendance with the …

More Maryland

Neighbors
WESTOVER — One smiles when walking into the foyer of Raccoon Point Studios. Two toddler sized drum sets are the first clue to the musical wonders found inside. “The twins are …
Designed and built by Hurley Waples of Rehoboth Beach, a member of the current Faith United Methodist Church, the four churches represented above are, from left, Israel United Methodist Church; the …
Don Baker, CEO of FAME, Inc., became head of the organization 11 years ago after being a student in the program years before. FAME, Inc. was established in 1976 and is one of the nation’s oldest …

More Neighbors

Scenes From Bay to Bay
Nation
At least three people were killed when a tornado tore through a seaside town in North Carolina as millions of people in Texas remained in the dark early Tuesday amid subfreezing temperatures. The …
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A tornado ripped through North Carolina's Brunswick County, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others in its trail of destruction, authorities said. The …
As panicked Americans cleared supermarkets of toilet paper and food last spring, grocery employees gained recognition as among the most indispensable of the pandemic's front-line workers. A year …
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coronavirus-related limits on access to Bourbon Street, shuttered bars and frigid weather all were expected to prevent what the city usually craves at the end of Mardi Gras …

More Nation

World
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Peaceful demonstrations against Myanmar’s military takeover resumed Tuesday, following violence against protesters a day earlier by security forces and after internet …
ISLAMABAD (AP) — After 20 years of military engagement and billions of dollars spent, NATO and the United States still grapple with the same, seemingly intractable conundrum — how to withdraw …
NEW DELHI (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in India, there were fears it would sink the fragile health system of the world’s second-most populous country. Infections climbed …

More World

Business
CRISFIELD — The Greater Crisfield Action Coalition (GCAC) announces it is offering a free real estate and mortgage lending professionals virtual training program to kick-off a series of events …
SMYRNA — A Maryland-based company has purchased the landmark Ronny’s Garden World site and plans to open operations as soon as possible, according to an announcement Monday.New owner …
SMYRNA — A Maryland-based company has purchased the landmark Ronny’s Garden World site and plans to open operations as soon as possible, according to an announcement Monday.New owner …
MILFORD — Darel La Prade, publisher of the Delaware State News, has been awarded for his work as president of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford between 2018 and 2020. “It was a …

More Business

Things to Do

Holiday Lights is theme of this week's 3rd Friday

This week's 3rd Friday kicks off at 5 p.m. in Downtown Salisbury and will be the final outdoor event of 2020. This week’s 3rd Friday …

St. Peter's virtual Fall Bazaar begins this Sunday

The Covid-19 virus has radically changed how houses of worship conduct services. Now, another church tradition is also adapting — …

Great Glow Maze coming to Civic Center Oct. 30-31

Wicomico County’s Recreation and Civic Center divisions have partnered up to develop The Great Glow Maze, a new Halloween event …

Dress like a superhero for this week's 3rd Friday

One of the year's most-popular 3rd Fridays is "Super Heroes," which will be held this week. 3rd Friday this week will organize another …

Urban Artscapes is theme of this week's 3rd Friday

Another night of socially distanced shopping in Downtown Salisbury will be held this Friday. Now that the state of Maryland has safely …

More Things to Do