Blood drive by EMS in Crisfield set for March 11 CRISFIELD — The Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad is having another blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at the station. Station 8 is working with the Blood Bank of …

Increase in pay scales for some Somerset County employees riles uniformed officers WESTOVER — An increase in two of Somerset County’s five pay scales in response to an increase in minimum wage left out not only executive level employees but uniformed deputies and …

Westover Dollar General armed robber gets 35-year sentenced PRINCESS ANNE — For the 2019 armed robbery and assault of a clerk at the Westover Dollar General a 25-year-old Delaware man was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison. Timothy Dwan Jarvis, of …

Winter weather advisory remains in effect through Friday morning The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the area that will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.

Singh Operational Services continues to run Crisfield city utilities CRISFIELD — Unable to hire a superintendent for the water and wastewater department, the city has contracted Singh Operational Services of Willow Street, Pa., on a monthly basis, to manage the …

