Maryland wildland firefighters honored for exemplary efforts in 2020
CARES Act applications for seafood industry due Feb. 28
Covid-19 is taking toll on oyster sales, watermen
CRISFIELD — The Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad is having another blood drive, noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at the station. Station 8 is working with the Blood Bank of …
WESTOVER — An increase in two of Somerset County’s five pay scales in response to an increase in minimum wage left out not only executive level employees but uniformed deputies and …
PRINCESS ANNE — For the 2019 armed robbery and assault of a clerk at the Westover Dollar General a 25-year-old Delaware man was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison. Timothy Dwan Jarvis, of …
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the area that will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.
CRISFIELD — Unable to hire a superintendent for the water and wastewater department, the city has contracted Singh Operational Services of Willow Street, Pa., on a monthly basis, to manage the …

Salisbury can lay claim to many things, but perhaps nothing is as well known across the state, in the sport’s world, as Wicomico High School’s basketball coach, Howard “Butch” …
Spring is quickly approaching and Wicomico Recreation & Parks is ready to get outside. Our softball programs are back and we’ve added a new pickleball tournament to the …
The Delmarva Shorebirds have received an invitation from the Baltimore Orioles to remain their Class-A affiliate. There had been some concern about the team’s future as the Orioles farm …

Because of concerns related to an uptick in Coronavirus cases, the 33rd annual Southern Delmarva Economic Forecast -- normally held in December --  has been rescheduled to spring. The event …
NEW YORK — The American Pickers are returning to Maryland and want to look through your hidden treasures. Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of the TV show that airs on The History Channel have no …

CRISFIELD — In September 2016 — nearly 2½ years after its groundbreaking — Crisfield’s skyline became dominated by a pole topped by three propeller- like blades towering 315 ft. from the …
Former Wicomico County Executive Rick Pollitt, who was defeated for a third term in 2014, has resigned from his most-recent governmental post as Crisfield’s City Manager. Rick Pollitt. Pollitt had …

Dorchester's Country Churches

Beckwith Chapel named for early settlers

NECK DISTRICT — Beckwith United Methodist Church is one of the larger Methodist churches of Dorchester County. It is in the Neck District, in between Cambridge and Hudson, to the west.It …
GERI Award

Shirley Jackson honored for community service

VIENNA — Shirley Jackson joined an exclusive group last week, when she was inducted into the Maryland Senior Citizens’ Hall of Fame. The honor was achieved after many years of community …

Services Saturday for former Salisbury Chief Bill Higgins

Former Salisbury Fire Chief William Emerson Higgins, 82, of Salisbury, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Seaford, he was the son of the late …

Wor-Wic to host poet Meg Eden on March 4

In honor of Women’s History Month, Wor-Wic Community College is hosting a poetry reading with Meg Eden on Thursday, March 4, at …

Delmar VFW Auxiliary hosting March 6 drive-thru

The Delmar VFW Auxiliary invites the public to pre-order homemade chicken salad and soups before Saturday for pick up on Saturday, …

Mardela Springs Auxiliary fundraiser is Saturday

The Mardela Springs Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will hold a fundraiser carryout only soup and sandwich luncheon on …

