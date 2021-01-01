Delaware Nature Society has presence along entire Mispillion River
Long-time Middletown Mayor Branner wins another term
Hope for a clean, creative world
News
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan Monday that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many …
DOVER — Delaware Stonewall PAC, a group focused on supporting equality for the LGBTQ community, elected several new board members at its annual membership meeting.
With millions of dollars in assistance available for customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills, Delmarva Power says customers need to act now to secure these essential funds while they last.

More News

Coronavirus
NEWARK — COVID-19 case rates throughout the state are declining; however, the University of Delaware is seeing its first major outbreak since students returned to campus for the spring semester
DOVER — Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health are preparing for a shipment as early as the end of this week of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Janssen COVID-19 vaccine that was …

More Coronavirus

E-Edition

View this issue of The Delaware State News or browse other issues.

Kent
HARRINGTON — A 37-year-old Georgetown man was charged with motor vehicle theft Saturday following an incident that ended with a crash south of Farmington, authorities said.

More Kent County

Sussex
MILTON — Milton Arts Guild will offer the following classes throughout the month of March, featuring techniques in both two- and three-dimensional art forms: •Techniques in Acrylics for …

More Sussex County

Dorchester
ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan on Feb. 26 highlighted ongoing COVID-19 recovery efforts on Maryland’s Eastern Shore with visits to Dorchester County’s vaccination site and Hoopers …

More Dorchester County

New Castle
WILMINGTON — Jewish Federation of Delaware announced that it has been named a “2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of charities and …

More New Castle County

Wicomico
Seventy, 80 or 90 years ago – before the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, before the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. advocated for peaceful …

More Wicomico County

Somerset
ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s wildland firefighters who served on interagency crews nationwide through the busy and challenging 2020 wildfire season were honored recently in a virtual …

More Somerset County

Sports
Safety Kedrick Whitehead (1) thinks Delaware's secondary will be greatly improved this spring.

Blue Hens’ secondary ready to redeem itself

NEWARK — Kedrick Whitehead was considered a pretty good safety for Delaware in 2019. But even the former Middletown High …
Sky Naranjo of Polytech scores a first quarter basket with Smyrna freshman Skylar Curley trying to block .

Polytech extends season with win over Smyrna

WOODSIDE — With all the unknowns during this strange high school basketball season, the win or go home atmosphere of a state …
Dover's Ava Zerrad, bottom, and MOT Charter's Sani Savage tangle up for control of the ball on Monday night.

Dover girls glad to be in DIAA basketball tournament

DOVER — In any other winter, Dover High’s girls’ basketball season probably would have been over by now. The Senators’ …
Jasmine Dickey netted 23 points as the Hens remained unbeaten in the CAA on Saturday afternoon.

Local Roundup: Seaford girls defeat Delmar in DIAA basketball tournament

Jada Evans netted 23 points and 12 rebounds to pace No. 24 Seaford High to a 53-18 victory over No. 41 Delmar in the opening round of …
Ty Battle

Local college roundup: UD women finish 11-0 at home

The Delaware women’s basketball team closed the regular season with a perfect home record, beating Towson 86-55 on Sunday …

More Sports

Delaware
DOVER — It’s been several years since the city has had to experience a wintry weather event like the one that froze over the area just two weeks ago.
MILFORD — Each year the Milford Rotary Club sponsors the Flags for Heroes, a national program to honor the nation’s heroes and heroes in the local community. The proceeds from Flags for …
SMYRNA — A decade from now, Smyrna’s population could perhaps be double from the current 11,000 or so residents situated in the northern Kent County town. A host of residential and …

More Delaware

Maryland
There’s a big hole in the heart of Downtown Salisbury. Where an office building once crammed with law offices used to be, the historic facade is held in place by steel beams. In a vacant lot …
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man charged with planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex near Washington, D.C., was diagnosed with delusional disorder and …
Stay active, stay well
For 21 years, I have led an overnight backpacking excursion to a different wild spot in Pennsylvania on a cold, preferably snowy, winter weekend.We don’t do it to prove our mettle but to …

More Maryland

Neighbors
Wicomico Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin appears this week to discuss reopening schools in the face of Copvid-19, construction plans for a new school in Mardela Springs and the Board of …
Former Salisbury Fire Chief William Emerson Higgins, 82, of Salisbury, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. In 1980, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the …
SMYRNA — While most around the Smyrna area know Barbara Wright as a longtime teacher at Smyrna Middle School and a stalwart in the school district for 48 years, she can also be considered a …

More Neighbors

Scenes From Bay to Bay
Nation
As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden promised to make a pariah out of Saudi Arabia over . But when it came time to actually punish Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Biden's perception of America’s …
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA should be worried about this weekend, and that has nothing to do with holding an All-Star Game during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It’s about when players won’t be …
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When she first arrived in Albany to work as a legislative aide in 2013, New York Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou had lawmakers grab her buttocks, suggest she and her boss were …
Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church unveiled plans Monday to form a new denomination, the Global Methodist Church, with a doctrine that does not recognize same-sex …

More Nation

World
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that he cannot single-handedly share the country's surplus vaccines with far-flung allies in Africa, Europe and Latin …
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics made a symbolic gesture toward gender equality on Tuesday by appointing 12 women to the body’s executive board. The board will now have 19 women among its 45 …
TOKYO (AP) — Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019 have been extradited to Japan. Michael Taylor and his son …

More World

Business
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ørsted, the Danish clean-energy company seeking to land a suitable shore-based interconnect off Delmarva’s coast for its Skipjack Wind Farm, has delayed the time frame for the wind-power project until 2026 — some three years later than originally planned.
The TGM Group of Certified Public Accountants has admitted Daniel W. Ensor and Audrey V. McKenrick as partners with the Salisbury firm. Ensor has an extensive background in public accounting. His …
DOVER — Taking aim at greenhouse gases and accelerating the state’s engagement in working to curtail global warming, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Friday that a new hydrofluorocarbon regulation will be published Monday in the state's Register of Regulations, with requirements for reducing harmful HFCs that go into effect Sept. 1
DOVER — On Thursday, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin approved authorizing a temporary emergency variance to Mountaire Farms of Delaware Inc., providing relief from certain spray irrigation operational limitations.

More Business

Things to Do

Dorchester joins Chesapeake Country All-American Road

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced Feb. 16 the designation of 34 National Scenic Byways and …
Local country musician Jimmie Allen will be part of a VIP concert for the &quot;Do More 24 Delaware&quot; fundraising event next week.

Daylong charity event hopes donors ‘Do More’ for Delaware

There’s more to the third month of the year than March Madness, brackets and NCAA hoop hopes. In the First State, there’s “Do …
Mike Hines and The Look have played for Gov. John Carney&rsquo;s inauguration, a 100th-birthday party, a bar mitzvah, a celebration of life and two Philadelphia Easter parades.

Mike Hines & The Look toast 35 years of making music

The year 2020 was supposed to be a big one for popular local band Mike Hines & The Look. The band’s members were supposed to …
Join the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum on March 18 and 20 for a hybrid workshop designed to teach you how to successfully grow oysters off your own dock. For details and to register, visit cbmm.org/oystergarden.

Learn to start your own oyster garden

ST. MICHAELS — This spring, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum will be hosting a hybrid virtual and in-person workshop designed …
Fort Frederick offers self-guided activity booklets, historical information, self-guided walking tours, hikes and more. There&rsquo;s stuff to do at home or at the beautiful park in scenic western Maryland.

Try some good food and a bad movie!

Cooking lessonsOnline: umd.zoom.usMarch 5 at 11-11:30 a.m.Join a free adult 30-minute cooking lesson from the kitchen with healthy …

More Things to Do