ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ørsted, the Danish clean-energy company seeking to land a suitable shore-based interconnect off Delmarva’s coast for its Skipjack Wind Farm, has delayed the time frame for the wind-power project until 2026 — some three years later than originally planned.
The TGM Group of Certified Public Accountants has admitted Daniel W. Ensor and Audrey V. McKenrick as partners with the Salisbury firm.
Ensor has an extensive background in public accounting. His …
DOVER — Taking aim at greenhouse gases and accelerating the state’s engagement in working to curtail global warming, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Friday that a new hydrofluorocarbon regulation will be published Monday in the state's Register of Regulations, with requirements for reducing harmful HFCs that go into effect Sept. 1
DOVER — On Thursday, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin approved authorizing a temporary emergency variance to Mountaire Farms of Delaware Inc., providing relief from certain spray irrigation operational limitations.
